Interstate 81 from mile marker 251 to 237 southbound will have right shoulder closures Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for shoulder repairs, according to information from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
I-81 from mile marker 256 to 258 northbound and southbound both left and right shoulder will be closed around the clock for bridge replacement. Project completion is slated for spring 2021.
U.S. 11 will have flaggers control overnight traffic as necessary around I-81 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements. The project is estimated to be complete in spring 2021.
U.S. 33 both eastbound and westbound right lanes will be closed on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for inspection of bridges over Fifth Street and the railway.
Va. 257 between Va. 744 and Va. 613 will have traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot-truck traffic control on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder repairs.
Va. 257 between Va. 42 and Va. 738 will have flagger and pilot-truck traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 7 for paving.
Va. 276 will have flaggers control traffic Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the North River bridge near the county line with Augusta for maintenance through Aug. 7.
Va. 650 will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday to 5:30 p.m. Friday about half a mile east of Va. 651. A detour will be made available and the work is being done for slope repairs.
Va. 661 will have flaggers control traffic between the town limits of Grottoes and the national park boundary from Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.
Va. 682 will have flaggers control traffic between Va. 995 and Va. 867 Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.
Va. 765 will be closed between Va. 42 and Va. 910 until Friday for installation of a box culvert.
Va. 771 will be closed between Va. 613 and Va. 771 for bridge replacement at Muddy Creek. The project is estimated to be completed on Aug. 15 and a detour will be made available.
— Staff Reports
