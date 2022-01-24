A Rockingham County woman died after she was struck by a car while walking north in the travel lane of Mauzy Athlone Road on Friday evening, according to a press release from Virginia State Police.
The 28-year-old died from her injuries at the scene, according to the release.
The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. while a 26-year-old Rockingham County man was driving a 2013 Honda Civic north in the travel lane of Mauzy Athlone Road. The car struck Riggleman two-tenths of a mile south of the intersection of Mauzy Athlone Road and U.S. 11, according to VSP.
"The Honda was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian," the release said. "The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The Honda immediately stopped and remained on the scene."
The driver of the Honda was not named in the release, and the crash remains under investigation by trooper J. Joseph, according to VSP.
No charges have been filed from the crash, according to VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.