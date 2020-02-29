Harrisonburg firefighter Gene Thompson and professional counselor wife Sarah Thompson, will be hosting another peer-support meeting to help firefighters share personal and professional problems before turning to more drastic measures such as suicide.
Today and Sunday, the couple will meet with members of various local emergency service personnel at the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad building at 1700 Reservoir St. to help address what may go unsaid in firehouses, police stations, EMS garages and dispatch rooms across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“Unfortunately, just firefighters in the past five years, we’ve had more suicides than line-of-duty deaths,” according to Jess Dill, the founder of the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, which tracks suicides of volunteer, career, wildland and military firefighters as well as suicides of EMS and dispatch team members.
He said when firefighters put on the uniform, they also put the expectations of stoic heroism of an emergency responder as well, which can make it difficult to speak about heavy personal issues.
The Thompsons first brought their session to Harrisonburg in July.
The Fort Defiance couple founded the Virginia First Responders Support Services several years ago after seeing the weakness in fire departments’ mental-health support. The primer for the couple was the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, according to Gene Thompson.
“You would think them being a very big department, they would have a lot of insight into the mental health of their firefighters,” he said. “Come to find they have [only] two paragraphs of general orders on mental health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.