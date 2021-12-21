Greg Rion stood in a field on his farm Monday afternoon in west Rockingham County, where small green sprouts grappled past the brown dry corn plant remnants toward the waning sun in the west.
The small green leads of rye peppered the otherwise brown field.
“It’s a great thing,” Rion said.
The rye will serve as a cover crop, he said.
Cover crop is a way to improve the ability of soil in a field to hold moisture that has evaded farmers like Rion this year.
The same fields where the rye is now sprouting are usually where he is able to harvest corn as a cash crop, but this year, due to the lack of rain for hay and the stunted corn, he is instead using it as feed for his cows through the winter.
“We’ve been really short of rain this whole year,” Rion said of himself and some other western Rockingham County farmers.
Local farmers had to deal with a dry summer, and this winter is proving similar for many throughout the area.
Mike Phillips, with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Harrisonburg field office and a farmer, has been a proponent of cover crop for years, as evidenced by one of his hats he often wears.
Phillips has worn the hat that reads, “Soil is meant to be covered,” for about 15 of the 17 years he has worked with the NRCS.
“When we improve our soil quality, we are building our soils to be able to hold more water capacity,” he said.
The practice, which reduces the impact of weather conditions like droughts, continues to gain momentum, according to Phillips and numerous industry and media reports.
“A lot of farmers are going in that direction now,” Phillips said. “They’re seeing those benefits.”
Bob Threewitts, a Keezletown farmer, said the cost of planting crops, like many other things in the age of COVID-19 and supply chain issues, is going to be up “substantially” next year.
Though the “critical point” for planting is around 100 days off, if the trend of low precipitation continues, it will influence farmers’ decisions on whether to risk planting in a field where there is too little moisture, he said.
“The gamble on soils with low subsoil moisture will probably influence some decisions come spring,” Threewitts said.
There is still time for moisture to find its way deep into every field in the Valley, he said.
“We’re going to need a good bit of rain and snow this winter to replenish it,” Threewitts said.
Phillips’ father always said the Shenandoah Valley is a great place — south enough to avoid the North’s brutal winters and north enough to avoid the South’s sweltering summers.
Yet, the region has its own foibles.
“We’re sitting in one of the driest areas east of the Mississippi because of the mountain ranges, so when you get a weather pattern always going around you, it’s not uncommon” to have droughts, Phillips said.
As a result, anything that can be done to mitigate the damage of such expected delays between rain is a way to build resilience among farms and what they produce, according to Phillips.
“A farmer has to be an optimist,” Phillips said. “When you place that seed in the ground, you gotta have faith it will grow.”
