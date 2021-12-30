COVID-19 tests are in high demand as cases and hospitalizations from the virus rise.
The largest one-day increase of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia was recorded Wednesday — nearly 400 — according to data published by the Virginia Department of Health.
The next largest recorded single-day hospitalization figure was less than half — 188 — on Dec. 23, 2020.
In a Wednesday press release, Gov. Ralph Northam said tests are “widely available,” but the Daily News-Record visited and called nearly a dozen pharmacies in the city and county and they were out of COVID-19 at-home tests.
Northam said the rise in cases alone cannot be a reason for panic.
“As the virus becomes endemic, it’s now time to study not only the number of cases, but also the severity of symptoms and the number of people going to the hospital,” Northam said. “The data are clear: Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable, if everyone gets their shots.”
Statewide, unvaccinated people were hospitalized at 4 times the rate of vaccinated people and only 1.4% of the nearly 5.7 million vaccinated Virginians have tested positive for the virus while only 0.0162% of those vaccinated have died from the virus, according to VDH.
Sentara RMH Medical Center has again asked residents in the city and county to get vaccinated to reduce the “longer wait times than normal” the hospital and other emergency departments in the area are dealing with, according to a Wednesday press release.
“Sentara RMH Medical Center is calling on all eligible residents to take all precautionary measures available against COVID-19 to stop the community spread,” the release said. “As the community is facing increased cases brought on by the Omicron variant, Sentara Healthcare is asking those eligible who have not yet been fully vaccinated to do so today.”
Nearly 280 local residents have died from the virus — 116 people who lived in Harrisonburg and 181 who lived in Rockingham County, according to VDH data.
Over half the county’s residents, 52.5%, have been fully vaccinated and roughly 5% are waiting to get their second shot. In the city, 51.7% of residents are fully vaccinated, while over 6% of residents are waiting to get their second shot, according to VDH data.
The longer a virus like COVID-19 finds susceptible hosts, the more time it has to mutate, said Dr. Laura Kornegay, then-Central Shenandoah Health Department director, in an August interview.
“And those mutations typically follow the survival-of-the-fittest rule that the ones that tend to survive and propagate are faster, stronger and more devastating than the previous versions,” she said.
Statewide, 77% of Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to VDH data.
