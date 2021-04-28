Ron Voltin has tried many things to get new workers.
“We’re just not having a lot of people apply for positions like we used to, so it’s been brutal,” Voltin said.
As a managing partner for Texas Roadhouse in Harrisonburg, he has raised wages and advertises for openings on Indeed and Craigslist.
“The fact of the matter is the minimum wage is moot because we’re offering way over the minimum wage and we can’t attract people,” he said.
Voltin’s restaurant’s position is not unique these days, according to Brian Shull, city economic development director.
Voltin is between a rock and hard place. And the tools other employers have to attract workers are not as easy to wield by businesses like restaurants, where profit margins are around 5% to 6%, according to data from the National Restaurant Association.
“I think the market is going to force these employers to be as creative as possible, and if [increased] pay isn’t possible, then they need to be creative and offer additional perks, and I just think you’re going to see a combination of that,” Shull said.
Jobs in the service sector are typically lower paid. Jobs in preparing and serving food are in the lowest paid occupational group, and workers of these positions had a median wage of $24,220 in May 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
One approach employers use to attract more workers is to increase pay or benefits — something other industries can do easier than eateries considering the slim profit margins compared to other industries, according to Shull.
“It’s hard to pass all of that [cost] on to the customer,” Shull said. “I think it’s significantly harder for restaurants to do that.”
Demand for employees drives competition between employers, resulting in higher wages and increased benefits for workers, but it also limits business growth, according to previous interviews with economic experts and business representatives.
Shull said local wages are rising for workers in high-demand fields such as health care, skilled trades, information technology and manufacturing.
“The competitive nature is just demanding that,” he said.
The city’s net employment growth occurred in low-wage jobs between 2010 and 2019, according to the city’s comprehensive housing report, resulting in even more demand for lower cost housing, which the city already lacks.
The largest increase was in accommodation and food service, where 1,330 net jobs were added in the city between 2010 and 2019. Nearly 5,000 people worked in accommodation and food jobs making under $40,000 annually between 2010 and 2019.
This is not uncommon. Other markets have seen similar trends where low-wage service sector jobs have become central sources of employment growth, such as in Milwaukee, according to reports in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Since 2000, the Midwestern city has lost 44,000 manufacturing and 7,500 insurance and finance jobs, for which pay averaged $67,000 a year. The number of jobs in hospitality and food service have increased since 2000.
During the pandemic, line cooks had the highest rate of excess death, closely followed by packaging and machine operators, according to a study by University of California medical and statistics professors focused on excess death rates for Californians 18 to 65 years old between March and October 2020 compared to non-pandemic times.
Locally, restaurants are not the only businesses competing for workers, according to Casey Armstrong, economic development director for Rockingham County.
“The people that express concern to me are usually the manufacturing and industrial tenants in the county, but we’re overhearing it’s getting harder to find folks to fill positions in need, specifically technical needs,” Armstrong said.
He said the economic downturn, which most impacted restaurants and hotels, could have caused some area residents to change work sectors.
“I can see people getting out of [restaurants and hotels] and into other lines of work,” Armstrong said. “They have to pay bills.”
But these movements also leave holes in former positions, he said.
“We have a large tourism sector. People come to the Valley for recreation and to spend time way from home, and I think it’s a growing and vital part of our economy and so I think it’s vital we get those positions filled. Now, what can the county do about that, I’m not sure,” Armstrong said.
He added that workers going from typically lower-wage jobs to more in-demand fields is also positive for the worker and the community.
“Obviously, that’s not wrong either,” he said of a worker leaving a hospitality or restaurant job for a higher-paying position.
State and local economic experts have said there are a multitude of factors that could be contributing to members of the workforce being reluctant to return to the job market. Some of these include unemployment payments from the government, lack of affordable or available child care, transportation, and health concerns during the pandemic.
And higher wages is not always a perfect solution to filling job openings, according to Sharon Johnson, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board.
“Prepandemic studies had shown that an increase in pay alone does not, in the long run, actually have someone stay with you longer,” Johnson said.
She said other industries that had hard times filling lower-wage positions have automated processes to fill in productivity gaps. This in turn requires the remaining workers to be upskilled, resulting in higher wages for those who continue working, while not actually resulting in layoffs.
A similar system could be used for service sector jobs, such as increased automated ordering, Johnson said.
Having a variety of restaurants and other leisure facilities is important to making a place pleasant to live and thus attract more growth, she said. But it is also important to make sure workers at such places have sustainable incomes, according to Johnson.
“How do you solve that problem and get the [businesses] the workers they need and [match unemployed workers] to be in jobs that will sustain them and give them a living wage, or with a family, a family-sustaining wage, and you can’t do that in one restaurant job.” Johnson said. “There’s just no clear-cut nice solution for everything.”
