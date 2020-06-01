Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Criminal Justice Planner S. Frank Sottaceti is expected to launch a new tool that will allow residents to stay informed on the local criminal justice system.
Through the planner’s webpage, viewers will be able to access weekly and daily numbers relating to incarcerations at the Rockingham County Jail and Middle River Regional Jail, as well as provide face-based information regarding the criminal justice system.
The website is expected to launch on June 8 on the Rockingham County government webpage and information regarding incarceration numbers will be posted each Monday.
-- Staff Report
