None of the candidates for the two open seats on the Rockingham County School Board claimed victory Tuesday evening, though incomplete and unofficial results had a candidate in District 3 with a solid lead and a potentially close contest in District 1, according to the Virginia Department of Elections and Rockingham County.
Matt Cross, a former Rockingham County school resource officer, won the most in-person votes in the District 3 race Tuesday — 3,214, according to unofficial results that did not include absentee ballots or early votes. Hilary Irons came in next with 1,633 followed by Lori Mier with 480.
District 3 encompasses the town of Grottoes and communities of Melrose, Keezletown, Massanetta Springs, Cross Keys, Port Republic and part of Penn Laird.
In a speech at the local Republican watch party in Harrisonburg, Cross did not declare victory because not all the votes had been counted.
He described his decision to run and how much of a role prayer had to do with it. Cross said the comments of Lowell Fulk, District 2 School Board member, about the state of the Republican Party and the death of Rush Limbaugh first pushed him to action.
In his speech Tuesday, Cross said he will keep a “watchful eye” against critical race theory in Rockingham County Public Schools. In 2023, when the other three School Board seats are up for election, conservatives will run and sweep the board, Cross said.
“There’s two things you don’t mess with — our guns and our kids,” Cross said.
In District 1, incumbent Jackie Lohr took the most in-person votes cast Tuesday with 2,534 against 2,280 write-ins, according to unofficial results from the Rockingham County Voter Registrar that did not include absentee ballots or early votes.
Broadway electrician Ernest Calhoun mounted a write-in campaign against the incumbent. Calhoun was endorsed by the Rockingham County Republican Committee.
Lohr and Calhoun both said Tuesday night they’re waiting for the remainder of the votes to be counted before claiming victory.
District 1 covers the towns of Broadway and Timberville and communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
Irons, a former teacher and District 3 candidate, received about half as many votes as Cross but said she remained optimistic.
“I still hold out hope,” Irons said Tuesday after 10 p.m. “However, I feel at peace with whatever the outcome will be.”
She said she is proud of running a campaign in line with her values.
“I hope that it will be to the benefit of our community that I did so, and I look forward to serving our community in other ways if I’m not elected of the board,” Irons said.
She said he was excited to see the engagement of parents and constituents in the election.
Though she was far behind in polling, Mier said she was proud of the campaign she ran and “there’s always 2025.”
“I stayed true to my morals and feel like the vote that’s come through already shows that we have a lot of work to do in this community, and we need to keep communicating and move towards anti-racism and equity in education,” she said Tuesday night. “My work isn’t done.”
Results will not be certified until Nov. 15, since absentee ballots mailed on Tuesday will still count if they are received by the registrar by noon Friday and were postmarked by Tuesday. Provisional ballots will begin to be counted by the Rockingham County Electoral Board this morning, according to Lisa Gooden, director of elections.
