Former Rockingham County school resource officer Matt Cross seemed to emerge as the clear winner Wednesday of the Rockingham County District 3 School Board race, according to unofficial election results.
Tuesday voting was tallied that evening but early in-person voting and absentee ballots received prior to Election Day were not counted until Wednesday. The election will be certified by the Rockingham County Electoral Board on Friday as the county registrar will accept absentee ballots that were postmarked Tuesday until Friday at noon.
In the District 1 School Board race, eight provisional ballots were filed and 10 were filed in District 3.
Out of 7,683 in-person and absentee votes cast, Cross came away with nearly 55% — 4,199 — of them.
He faced two opponents — former county teacher Hilary Irons and author and former social worker Lori Mier. Incumbent Renee Reed did not seek reelection for another four-year term representing the district, which covers the town of Grottoes and communities of Melrose, Keezletown, Massanetta Springs, Cross Keys, Port Republic and part of Penn Laird.
Irons received 2,540 votes, including in-person and absentee votes, while Mier received 840. Over 40% of Mier’s supporters voted absentee.
Cross, who was endorsed by the Rockingham County Republican Committee, likened the support of his campaign to the Second Amendment sanctuary push in Rockingham County several years ago.
“We saw that same kind of movement with people showing up at School Board for the first time,” he said.
Parents “want to be heard, and a lot of parents told me when they come to School Board meetings they get lectured about why things are best for their children of instead of listening to the parents,” Cross said.
Cross summarized the point in a speech Tuesday night at the local Republican Party election watch party when he said, “There’s two things you don’t mess with — our guns and our kids.”
Another priority of his campaign has been school safety. He wants to create a professional safety manager position to be a liaison between the school division and the sheriff’s office to prevent a tragedy like a mass shooting.
“That’s going to be a priority,” Cross said. “I want to work with the other board members and bring more awareness to our citizens and show how important this position is for our children.”
Cross also said he would support keeping school resource officers in schools if the question ever arose.
“It’s unbelievable that it’s still on the table in the city,” Cross said, adding he hopes incoming Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will put SROs in every school in the commonwealth. As a candidate, Youngkin said he would do that or have schools give up millions in state funding.
Cross, like the other School Board candidates, spoke about the need for job incentives such as bonuses for teachers, bus drivers and coaches. He said Wednesday that he would follow through on his promise to give his School Board paychecks to coaches until they get a raise, which hasn’t happened in 20 years.
“Until they get a raise, my paycheck will go to the coaches, because these guys and gals are heroes in our community,” Cross said.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Irons said she didn’t see a path to victory after a plurality of the absentee votes reported by the registrar went to Cross.
“I’m fairly certain that Matt probably won,” she said over the phone as she was collecting campaign yard signs.
She said she was honored people voted for her and to have had the chance to meet so many county residents. She also said she has come away with a better understanding on how to support teachers and a greater insight into democracy.
“I celebrate the system because it values the voice of the people,” Irons said.
She said she can’t rule out running for School Board again in 2025, because she would have laughed if someone told her she would run for office at all just two years ago.
In District 1, the race was close Tuesday night before the absentee votes were counted. But Wednesday, the gap widened in the district that covers the towns of Broadway and Timberville and communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
Mauzy farmer and incumbent Jackie Lohr took the most in-person votes cast Tuesday with 2,534 against 2,280 write-ins, according to unofficial results from the Rockingham County Voter Registrar that did not include absentee ballots or early votes.
Broadway electrician Ernest Calhoun mounted a write-in campaign against the incumbent. The absentee ballots split over 2-1 in favor of Lohr, who received 809 votes compared to 288 having a write-in option.
With that, Lohr had 3,343 votes while write-ins trailed by nearly 800 out of the total 5,911 in-person and absentee votes cast.
“I feel confident at this point,” Lohr said. “I hope that we can start focusing on issues that make a difference to each child.”
Those issues, she said, include mental health and making up for gaps in learning that may have grown during the pandemic, which have been focuses of her campaign.
Calhoun, who was also endorsed by the Rockingham County Republican Committee, said he was not optimistic about his odds, but he wanted to review the votes today due to how write-in ballots are counted.
If a voter wrote his name on the ballot but did not mark the write-in option bubble, voting machines would not have counted it as a write-in. Calhoun said several of his early supporters had made this mistake.
“I know that several did, but I don’t know that several hundred did,” he said.
In addition, even though Calhoun was the only write-in candidate, all write-in votes are not necessarily for him.
Calhoun also said his late start hampered his ability to get early votes, and if he remains behind Lohr, he will accept his defeat.
