The Central Shenandoah Health District will run out of funding used to provide free COVID-19 tests in the next week or two due to increased demand, according to Harrisonburg city staff.
Chris Brown, city attorney, asked members of the council to sign a letter requesting incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam and the localities' elected representatives to approve funding ensuring the health district does not lose the ability to offer COVID-19 tests to the public.
City Council voted unanimously to sign the letter.
Brown said funding for testing is expected to run out in a week or two.
"Critical times," said Mayor Deanna Reed. "Critical times."
The letter is anticipated to be sent out Wednesday morning, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
Parks said city staff learned about the issue on Monday from Paul Helmuth, the city's deputy emergency coordinator, who constantly talks with CSHD staff.
Local mass testing clinics have run out of tests within a short period of time due to the demand, according to Parks.
"It's very expensive to do that," Parks said.
CSHD offers free COVID-19 testing in Harrisonburg at James Madison University U-Park on Mondays and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to Parks.
Test results take two or three days to turn around, he said.
The Daily News-Record sent emails around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night to staff of CSHD, Youngkin, Northam and Virginia's U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, Congressman Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, Virginia Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway.
The CSHD covers Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland counties and the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Buena Vista, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Interim City Manager Ande Banks declared a state of emergency Tuesday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.
Starting today, Harrisonburg meetings, including tonight’s Planning Commission meeting, will be conducted virtually.
Twenty-five area residents have been hospitalized in the last week, according to city documents.
Sentara announced it will pause non-emergency surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing at its hospitals due to treating a large number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals.
There are 60 people who are hospitalized at Sentara RMH Medical Center — roughly a third of the facilities total inpatient population, according to Tuesday data from Sentara.
Additionally, the city is facing disruption to its ability to provide services due to absenteeism of staff from various departments, including utilities, public safety and finance, according to city documents.
On average, 121 new cases have been reported every day in the city over the past week, according to the most recent Virginia Department of Health information from Monday. Additionally, there are cases uncounted from those who have not gotten tested or those who have tested positive for COVID using at-home tests.
In total, 307 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents have died from COVID-19 and an average of one county resident has died from the virus every day for the past week, according to VDH data.
The most recent death of a city resident due to COVID-19 was on Sunday and another had died the day before, according to the most recent VDH data from Monday.
Three county residents were reported to have died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, while four other county residents died from COVID Saturday, according to VDH data.
On average, four county residents and three city residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 every day for the past week, according to VDH data.
Statewide, unvaccinated people have been hospitalized at four times the rate of the vaccinated and only 1.7% of the nearly 5.7 million vaccinated Virginians have tested positive for the virus. Only 0.0172% of those vaccinated have died, according to the most recent data from VDH.
Those most at-risk from COVID-19 have been vaccinated at a higher rate than those least likely to face complications or death from the virus.
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED WHEN MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.