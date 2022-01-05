The Central Shenandoah Health District will be offering free COVID-19 testing at James Madison University's U-Park tomorrow morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to an email from a CSHD spokesperson.
Originally, the testing site was planned for Hillandale Park, but the "excess traffic" at a Tuesday testing clinic at the park made the CSHD decide to look for a new location with more space, according to the email.
At Hillandale Park Tuesday, the CSHD conducted over 300 COVID-19 tests and expects a similar turnout tomorrow.
Preregistration is not required for the clinic and CSHD has asked those who want to get tested to arrive at or after 9 a.m. so health workers have time to set up the clinic.
U-Park is located at 1090 Devon Lane in Harrisonburg.
Tests will be available for those with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to someone with COVID-19. — Staff Reports
