The Central Shenandoah Health District will be sending texts and phone calls to area residents who have been vaccinated but did not receive a booster that they are still eligible to receive a booster shot, according to a press release.
"The texts/calls are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free booster dose of vaccine at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies and health departments around the state," according to the press release.
Not everyone vaccinated in the health district will receive the call or text immediately, and residents do not have to wait for a call or text to get boosted, according to the release.
Vaccinated residents who have not received boosters and live in Rockbridge, Bath, Augusta, Highland and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lexington, Waynesboro and Buena Vista, will receive messages saying, “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682.”
Residents had the option to give the health district their contact information when they got vaccinated.
— Staff Reports
