A source of funding to provide housing opportunities in Virginia will be hitting the Shenandoah Valley region after the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission was awarded a state grant.
On Thursday, marketing coordinator Rachel Salatin announced that the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission was awarded a grant through Virginia Housing that will create affordable housing options in the area.
The $40 million grant was awarded to the state’s 21 planning districts and marked the first time Virginia Housing provided funding to invest directly into housing production, according to a press release.
Salatin said that based on the population the CSPDC serves, $2 million will be allocated to the region from the grant.
CSPDC Commissioner Carolyn Dull said in a press release that the funding will be used to develop new housing initiatives that address the “critical shortage of affordable and workforce housing in the region.”
“We know that affordable housing and access to good jobs go hand-in-hand in creating a strong economy and this grant will help build those strong communities,” she said.
To address affordable housing, CSPDC Deputy Director Elizabeth McCarty said the three-year grant will finance construction of new housing units, renovate existing vacant properties, develop mixed-use housing and create upper-story housing in downtown business districts.
The CSPDC plans to launch plans in the fall after meeting with stakeholders, according to the press release.
The CSPDC serves the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
