Steve Little lives within a mile of Sentara RMH Medical Center just outside Harrisonburg. Yet, he had to travel 70 times the distance to Winchester for surgery on his knee because the procedure could not be done at the local facility.
“They’re letting things go that people who go to RMH wasn’t expecting,” Little, 78, said. “I know they’re trying to cut costs, but they’re cutting services.”
Medical professionals in the Sentara RMH community say a variety of problems at the hospital are creating situations like Little's. While the issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic, they've been ongoing for a few years, current and former employees say. Local leadership has created poor working conditions for medical providers, prompting many to leave, they said.
“When you don’t have that specialty care that you need, that's a real problem,” according to one former caregiver who began working at Sentara RMH nearly a decade ago.
The former RMH physician requested anonymity due to fears that speaking out could impact his employment in the future.
“We’re seeing things go in the wrong direction,” said a current Sentara RMH employee, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
By Tuesday, Sentara RMH did not answer 28 questions from the Daily News-Record sent by email on Thursday and forwarded to leadership in the organization by a spokesperson.
Question topics included employee turnover, transparency, leadership culture and responsibilities, as well as changes to pay and contract conditions. Requests for phone interviews were denied.
The current Sentara RMH caregiver said staff’s concerns and ideas on how to make work more efficient and safer for patients are frequently ignored. This is one of the factors that has driven away talented professionals, according to the former and current Sentara RMH employees.
“That starts to become frustrating,” the current employee said.
The caregiver said local leaders avoid solving problems by blaming corporate, even when issues could be addressed locally.
“I think part of the problem has been, ‘Oh, this is a corporate issue.’ Instead of taking a local leadership role, there has been a passing of the buck to corporate instead of taking responsibility,” the former RMH physician said.
Compensation and contracts have also been an issue driving away workers, according to the former and current employees.
“I think there’s a lot of distrust between the physicians and the local leadership concerning contract status,” the former RMH physician said.
The current employee said pay cuts were announced even before consumer demand dropped and the subsequent shutdowns were set at the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitals across the state lost $200 million as elective procedures were halted for six weeks at the beginning of the pandemic and health systems had to buy personal protective equipment in far greater quantities and at higher prices than normal, according to previous interviews with hospital representatives and information from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The new contracts for employees weren't popular for multiple reasons beyond compensation, yet leadership didn't engage with workers about the concerns, according to the current Sentara RMH caregiver.
“They wouldn’t discuss the contracts with you. It was, 'Take it or leave it,'” he said.
“The people in the community deserve to have good care, and obviously that's not a priority to the administrators in the organization because they only cared about getting people to sign the contract or leave," the current employee said.
And many providers chose to leave instead of sign the agreement, causing the reduction in services, and loss of talent and relationships area patients had with their doctors and caregivers, according to the current and former employees.
“It is very uncommon for a facility to lose the number of physicians as that have left a facility like [Sentara RMH] in the last three years,” the former physician said.
“I think the hospital needs to be growing in services, not contracting services the community needs and deserves,” he said.
He said many talented and good providers still work at Sentara RMH, and they would be able to do better if they were appropriately compensated, listened to by leadership, and given more control of working conditions.
“Providers didn’t want to leave and the ones that are here and have been here a long time really like the community and like our patients and didn’t want it to [come] to this, but it got to the point where [the providers] had no other choice,” the current employee said.
Even with the challenges, it wasn't easy to resign, the former physician said.
“I felt a lot of sadness leaving the hospital,” he said.
The current employee said local leadership seems to think it can treat workers as though they're disposable and simply replace them. He said the mindset could make more sense in larger markets, like the Virginia Beach and Norfolk area, where Sentara is headquartered and operates multiple facilities.
“But in smaller communities, where relationships matter a lot more, that's a lot harder to recover from," the current employee said.
"We like our patients, we like our community, but we feel like we have no other choice. That's how bad this has gotten to drive us all away," the current employee said.
He said the company risks alienating patients with how it's been operating.
“They don’t go to Sentara because of the big yellow 'S' on the building. They go for the providers,” the current employee said.
Little said it wasn't the travel that was the most frustrating part about having to go to Winchester, but the fact that it wasn't efficient since his personal and health information had to be transferred from Sentara RMH and he did not have a connection with the providers.
He said he supports the hospital, adding that his family has donated to the RMH Foundation in the past.
"So, that tells you that we want this hospital to survive, but they're not treating their staff right," he said. "They're just not doing it."
