In response to COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily News-Record’s second Senior Expo has been postponed.
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds but has been rescheduled for April 25.
The Senior Expo brings together the latest products and resources for older adults by trying to match up the community with different services in the area.
— Staff Report
