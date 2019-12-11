MONTEZUMA — More than a dozen area dairy farmers attended a meeting about the incoming standards for the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management Animal Care Program on Tuesday at Montezuma Hall in Rockingham County.
“It is the U.S. dairy industry’s social responsibility program,” said Emily Yeiser Stepp, the senior director of the National Dairy FARM Program. “What it is in place to do is to, ideally, provide the data and proof points to our customers and consumers that our dairies are doing the right thing.”
Today’s consumers are increasingly interested in the origin of their food, according to Eric Paulson, the vice president and executive secretary of the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association.
The FARM program “gives them a little bit more certainty that the food they’re eating was produced in a beneficial way for the farm, the animal and the environment,” Paulson said.
Virginia has lost one dairy every two weeks during the later parts of 2019, while in the middle part of the year, the commonwealth was losing two dairies a week on average, according to Paulson.
The standards are not a silver bullet for the industry, he said, but increasing consumer understanding and faith in dairy products are part of the solution.
“It is more work for the producers, and the producers aren’t being compensated,” Paulson said. “It does add more work and requires more from our producers, but it was something we were seeing consumers wanting.”
More than 10 years ago, the National Milk Producers Federation, a dairy processor co-op, and Dairy Management Inc., the checkoff program dairy research enterprise, created the FARM program to increase the public’s understanding of the dairy industry.
“Now that the normal person is everywhere from three to five generations removed from the farm, they just don’t know,” Stepp said. “So this is another avenue for our dairies to tell the good story that they’re doing in a verifiable way that can be trusted and convey that assurance.”
The program is science- and outcomes-based, Stepp said, and as a result, needs to be modified every three years.
“We use the latest animal science, dairy science to create the standards we evaluate our dairies on,” Stepp said. “We actually work through the milk marketing companies that our dairies are shipping their milk to.”
Dairy processors provide the primary oversight, according to Stepp, but to make sure the companies are accurately tracking data, a third-party firm also verifies the processors are correctly doing their jobs.
“We’ve certainly seen a lot progress over the last 10 years, and it’s really allowed for us to tell that really positive story about the dairy industry about how much they do care for their animals and their employees,” she said.
One of the changes that FARM program supports is curbing tail docking, which removes a portion of the cow’s tail.
“In the early ‘90s there was some science, particularly out of New Zealand, that did support tail docking from a cleanliness standpoint for animals, a milk quality aspect and employee comfort,” Stepp said.
However, by the late 1990s and early 2000s, new research demonstrated that tail docking wasn’t necessary for milk quality and cleanliness, she said.
“As much as we possibly can we don’t dictate how farms need to be managed unless science asks for that change to happen and the tail docking would have been that primary situation,” Stepp said.
The new standards, referred to as 4.0, take effect on Jan. 1 and will be in place until Dec. 31, 2022.
“It is new so it is kind of a learning experience for all of us,” Paulson said. “But at the end of the day, we have something here that gives the consumer the information they want.”
