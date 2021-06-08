DAYTON — Dayton Town Council voted to amend up the current and next budget with nearly $1.7 million from the American Rescue Plan during a special meeting and public hearing on the budget Monday.
Town Manager Angela Lawrence said the final amount is not certain, but the town received the number from the Virginia Municipal League. Lawrence has been waiting for confirmation of the amount from the state government, which is in charge of disbursing the federal money.
The town was previously estimated to receive roughly $300,000, or about 18%, less than $1.7 million. The town had amended and written the current and future budgets based on estimates of an incoming $1.4 million.
With the amendments to the current budget, the town plans to have transferred over $950,000 to reserves over the fiscal year, which ends at the end of the month.
Mayor Cary Jackson said that if Dayton does receive much more than expected, it is likely that other localities will as well.
Payments will come in two equal amounts. Staff plans to use the money to buy roughly $1.6 million worth of material for the town’s future water plant and new signage for Dayton.
The town has paid a consulting group $100,000 to design and make standardized new town welcome, way-finding, park and greenway signs, according to Lawrence.
Also at the Monday meeting, council had a public hearing on the proposed $6.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The hearing had one speaker, and one resident mailed a letter in.
The proposed budget includes no tax or fee increases, and funding for a sixth police officer position and new water plant. Also in the budget is a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment and up to 2.5% merit pay increase for staff.
A vote on the budget is slated for Town Council’s meeting next Monday.
