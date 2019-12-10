DAYTON — Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout announced on Monday that the town’s new lieutenant is Travis “T.J.” Hooker — an officer who joined the force in June.
Hooker “understands how to reach out to different community resources. He’s got a great personality, and he’s got fabulous training,” said Angela Lawrence, town superintendent, who was on the hiring panel for the lieutenant position. “He is very well qualified.”
Hooker has more than 11 years of police experience and worked with Trout in law enforcement in Virginia Beach in the past.
Hooker is “going to come in and help with personnel and help with scheduling,” Trout said. “That will help with the workload I’ve had for the past few months.”
The lieutenant position has been vacant since Trout rose from the role to take over as chief when then-chief Daniel Hanlon stepped down six months ago.
“We interviewed other candidates and [Hooker] just totally rose to the top,” Lawrence said. “It has nothing to do with him already knowing Justin.”
Brittany Dean has also been hired as a patrol officer, bringing the town’s police force to its full capacity of five full-time officers as Hooker became lieutenant.
During Monday’s meeting, Lawrence also spoke about progress, or lack thereof, on some town endeavors, such as the Mill Street project.
Town staff met with Verizon representatives in October about some poles that need to be moved before the project can go out for bid. The June timeline for the drainage project had the poles slated to be removed beginning on Sept. 1.
“There’s still two utility poles that are in a terrible location,” she said.
At the water treatment facility, the installation of the SCADA system is underway, according to Lawrence.
SCADA systems combine plant, control room and communication tools in a centralized system for personnel to monitor, control and collect information on the work at the facility.
The town is also looking at other improvements for its water system.
In October, council heard from civil engineer Russell Jackson, no relation to town Councilman Cary Jackson, about four recommended types of water plant improvements, with price tags ranging from $1.9 million to $5.5 million.
Town staff is waiting to hear more information about the potential “hybrid” option of the two midpriced options, $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively, before offering a recommendation to council, Lawrence said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.