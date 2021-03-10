Dayton Town Council approved Peed and Bortz, of Christiansburg, to prepare the final design documents for water plant improvements at the council’s meeting Monday.
Council agreed to pay no more than $140,000 for the final design, $10,000 for the geotechnical work, and $15,000 asset management plan and water rate study, according to town documents.
Staff has met with Peed and Bortz civil engineer Russell Jackson about the project. In October 2019, Jackson presented the town with four potential improvement plans for the water plant. He is of no relation to Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson.
The town received two proposals for the engineering services by the deadline of Feb. 23, according to Town Manager Angela Lawrence.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Jackson spoke about the new vacancy on council.
Councilwoman Tara Worthy resigned on Friday after moving out of the town.
Those interested in applying for the open seat must send a letter of interest and resume to the town clerk, physically addressed to Christa Hall at the 125B Eastview St. or electronically to chall@daytonva.us by March 22 at 5 p.m.
Interviews will be conducted on March 29, according to Jackson.
Also during the meeting, Lawrence said the town office could open to the public again as soon as Monday since nearly all the staff is vaccinated.
