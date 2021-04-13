DAYTON — Dayton Town Council appointed its newest member, Susan Newcomb Mathias, at its meeting on Monday. She began her term immediately after Chaz Haywood, clerk of court for Rockingham County, swore her in right after the vote in the council chambers.
Mathias will serve on council until a special election in November, which she has said she plans on running in.
Also at the meeting, staff discussed with council potentially shifting the real estate tax collections from twice a year to once a year along with Rockingham County, which is making the change.
Rockingham County “is converting to a once-a-year billing for real estate taxes,” said Susan Smith, town treasurer. “Staff will be making a recommendation to council regarding that. I think we’re the only town I’ve found that collects [real estate taxes] twice a year.”
Town Manager Angela Lawrence also updated council on the timeline for Dayton to receive funds from the federal $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.
Dayton is estimated to receive $1.49 million according to March estimates from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
“Larger localities, the county, cities that meet the criteria will get the money directly from the [federal government] by May 11,” she said. “Our money has to go through the state and then the statehouse has to appropriate that and send it out.”
The state has to send out the money 30 days from May 11, according to Lawrence, but can also apply for up to three 30-day extensions, though the conditions for a further extension become more stringent after each one.
“We don’t know what the state’s going to do yet, worse it puts us in a funny place,” Lawrence said. “We keep wanting to adjust or amend our budget, but if we get that money before June 30, that makes a difference as to whether or not we get the first allotment after July 1.”
Town staff is working on the budget for the next fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
Staff is slated to present its proposed budget and capital improvement plan to council at a work session on April 19.
The town is also working on installing a new system to broadcast meetings to residents.
The system would include microphones for each council member as now there are only five microphones on the seven-person dais, and a camera that would display the council dais to viewers and a soundboard, she said.
“It might be about $6,000 to $7,000. That will certainly make the meetings more accessible,” Lawrence said.
Christa Hall, community development coordinator, said she is working with Blue Ridge Christian School on the school’s plans to build a new soccer field and potential expansion, which would include a gym, according to town documents.
“They are just in the initial phases of proposing it,” Hall said.
