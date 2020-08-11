DAYTON — Dayton Town Council approved a new zoning ordinance related to short-term rentals Monday.
The provision requires the operator of a short-term rental to obtain a business license and a short-term rental permit, but the permit will not include a fee, according to town documents.
The measure also includes a special-use permit exemption for businesses that host short-term rentals upstairs, according to Angela Lawrence, the town manager.
Council passed the measure with an amendment from the meeting clarifying that short-term rental operators can provide food, such as snacks, but cannot prepare a meal for guests, otherwise the operation would need to be classified as a bed-and-breakfast, according to Lawrence.
In other discussion, council heard about the many complaints town staff has been receiving about signs that are larger than code allows.
Lawrence said state code that addresses political signs requires political signs to follow a locality’s codes, but localities cannot hold political signs to a more stringent standard than nonpolitical signs.
Also during the meeting, council appointed four new members to the town’s Economic Development Authority.
Council member Cary Jackson was reappointed to the authority for another four-year term, while council member R.J. Ohgren was appointed to fill out the term of late council member Zachary Fletchall.
Two town residents who provided letters of interest and their résumés to the town were also appointed to the authority.
John Hipps was appointed to a four-year term, while Greg Brennan was appointed to an open seat with a shorter term.
In another part of the meeting, Jackson said the police committee had made amendments to the Dayton Police Department policy.
Members of the police committee include Jackson and Ohgren.
Changes to the policy were related to retention and recruitment, Jackson said.
The changes included disqualifying factors for potential new members of the police force, and council members worked with Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout on the changes, Ohgren said after the meeting.
“Basically, what it is, is that we want to ensure that we are getting really good officers,” Ohgren said.
Among the new standards, disqualifications for potential officers include findings of improper use of force by previous employers or leaving of a department with a pending use of force investigation. Officers who have committed sexual misconduct or sexual harassment or left a department with a pending or ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct or sexual harassment will also be disqualified, according to Ohgren.
Another stipulation requires any changes to the new disqualifying factors would have to be recommended by the committee and approved by council to ensure changes can’t be reverted if a future police chief disagrees with the factors and other changes without good reason, according to Ohgren.
Also during the committee reports, council member Bradford Dyjak said the transportation committee met with area Virginia Department of Transportation officials on Aug. 3 to talk about potential and future projects, such as repaving roads.
“VDOT maintains almost all of the town’s streets so there’s a lot of coordination with the town,” Dyjak said.
He said the conversation was general and helped keep VDOT and town staff, as well as council members, abreast of potential cost-sharing projects that could improve the town, such as sidewalk and road improvements.
“It was a great opportunity to get VDOT in the room and start brainstorming what [those improvements] could be,” he said.
