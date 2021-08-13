The Dayton Town Council passed a resolution Monday formally rebuking and reprimanding fellow council member Emily Estes for her conduct at the town’s July meeting, according to the resolution document.
“We’ve had residents that have called and emailed with concerns and council felt a public reprimand was in order,” said Mayor Cary Jackson.
Council introduced and approved the resolution 5-0 after a closed session. Estes left the meeting before council went into the closed session and Heidi Hoover was absent, according to the draft minutes and council members.
Estes said she does not regret her conduct at the July meeting and will voice her opinions similarly in the future, but “maybe a little quieter.” She also said it was a power play against her on council.
“I fought for my town citizens,” she said. “I had their back and they had mine.”
The July Town Council meeting was a rambunctious one as the town attorney’s draft for a yard sale ordinance would have limited homes to two yard sales a year and some other changes if it had been passed without amendment.
Town Attorney Jordan Bowman helped staff prepare the draft ordinance after a request from council during the June meeting to help bring fairness because residents with yard sales are able to compete with vendors who paid the town to set up at big events, according to Jackson.
During the July meeting, residents and Estes regularly interrupted staff and Town Council as they worked through the agenda item, following procedure, and repeatedly explained they did not write the proposed ordinance and were not in favor of it.
Estes was the most vocal on council to completely scrap the proposed ordinance. She also said Town Council members were referred to by residents as “Nazis” and “communists” on social media for being associated with the proposal even though they did not write it. Estes talked over other council members repeatedly and would occasionally encourage the crowd in its boisterous behavior.
At one point, she stepped out of the meeting for a cigarette as she was beginning to be overcome with emotion against the ordinance.
As council explained to the public how the draft came to be, Estes regularly interrupted even when they agreed about their problems with the proposed ordinance.
Others in the crowd shouted about how the policy was encroaching socialism on free enterprise, and others had problems with the town acting as a homeowners association in trying to micromanage what people do on their own property.
At one point, Police Chief Justin Trout went up to residents and asked them to be respectful while Town Manager Angela Lawrence spoke.
The angry residents calmed throughout the meeting as Jackson and other council members were able to explain the proposal was only a draft, and residents would have a chance to speak to voice their opinions.
One misunderstanding was that the draft was going to go through without amendment since there was not the word “draft” on the document.
Ultimately, Town Council unanimously voted down the ordinance, and council agreed to send the proposal to the Economic and Community Development Committee, which is made up of council members Bradford Dyjak and Susan Mathias.
On Thursday, Mathias said Estes at July’s meeting had clearly violated the Code of Ethics council members passed and agreed to this year.
“As far as being present at that particular meeting, I think there were several times there were curse words used,” Mathias said. “I do feel it was disruptive and accusatory towards certain staff members.”
She said Estes used language that was also accusatory of council even though council members had already agreed they did not like the proposed draft ordinance as it was written.
“We were all in agreement at the time not to vote for it even before the vote occurred,” Mathias said. “We all felt it was not quite what we had been looking for when we asked staff to present something.”
Dyjak agreed.
Estes’ “behavior was not conducive to civil discussion at a council meeting,” Dyjak said. “It’s about the conduct, not the content, because we all had come to the same conclusion about the topic on hand” before the meeting even started.
In a previous interview before the July meeting, Jackson said he and other council members had discussed they did not support capping the number of yard sales in the town and other parts of the proposed ordinance’s language.
The resolution called Estes’ cursing, name-calling, interrupting, yelling and leaving without good cause during the meeting “unacceptable.”
“Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Town Council of the Town of Dayton, Virginia, that the Town Council hereby formally rebukes and reprimands Ms. Estes for her behavior during the July 12, 2021, meeting, and encourages the Mayor to temporarily or permanently remove Ms. Estes from her committee assignments. Furthermore, the Town Council encourages Ms. Estes to develop a constructive working relationship with her fellow Council members through mutual respect,” the resolution said.
Estes has been removed from her one committee assignment on the Parks, Recreation and Beautification council committee by Jackson.
Dyjak said he felt compelled to vote in favor of the resolution reprimanding Estes.
“It really came down to a violation of the Town Council Code of Ethics that we agreed to at the beginning of the year, so [the resolution] was the action we felt was warranted,” Dyjak said. “Hopefully, we can move forward in a productive and respectful manner and we certainly still hold out that desire that we can forge a productive, civil working relationship with” Estes.
Councilman Dale Rodgers said he appreciated Estes’ passion, but she expressed it in an aggressive way that does not help dialogue or the town to conduct business. He said supporting the resolution was not easy for any of the council members, but they had to do it and it’s not personal toward Estes.
Hoover said she was absent from Monday’s meeting due to a medical procedure. She declined to comment about the resolution because of her absence from the closed session. Hoover also declined to comment on Estes’ conduct at the July meeting.
Councilman Robert Seward participated in Monday’s meeting remotely and could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
