DAYTON — Dayton Town Council heard the formal presentation of staff’s proposed $6.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 on Monday.
The proposed budget includes no tax rate or fee increases and funding for a sixth police officer position and new water plant.
In the budget, $1.6 million is allocated for acquisition of new water plant equipment and $170,000 for the facility’s engineering, an asset management plan and a water rate study.
Also in the budget is a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment and up to 2.5% merit pay increase for staff.
The town is also expecting to receive two payments of $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan, one before June 30 and the other next year. But staff has not received formal notice, according to Town Manager Angela Lawrence.
“Supposedly, people are supposed to know by May 11, which is tomorrow,” she said Monday.
Council set a public hearing for comment on the proposed budget and spending plan for the American Rescue Plan funds for June 2 at 6 p.m.
Copies of the proposed budget can be obtained on the town’s website, which will be updated later this week. A new form of the website will be going up on Thursday at the same web address, according to Lawrence.
“It will be much better than it is now,” Lawrence told council.
