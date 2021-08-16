Dayton Town Councilman Dale Rodgers will resign from council because he and his wife Dena are moving out of town, according to his resignation letter dated Saturday.
“I felt like I was just hitting my stride on council,” Rodgers said.
He will vacate the seat on Sept. 30. In addition to serving as vice mayor, he was also the chair of the Finance Committee and the Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee.
Rodgers said it was a difficult decision he and his wife came to to move out of town and relinquish his spot on council.
“We’re at a critical age where we got a lot of good years ahead of us, and it was a good opportunity for us to downsize,” Rodgers, 60, said.
He said his retirement plans had been changed rapidly by recent events such as the return of his son Bryce and his family to the area and current real estate prices. Rodgers is the owner of PWD Window and Doors and said he is not stepping down from the business.
Town Council has 45 days to appoint a new member, and if council members do not agree in that time frame, circuit court judges can make the appointment, according to state code.
Rodgers is the second Dayton council member to resign this year due to moving out of town.
Tara Worthy resigned on March 5 after moving out of the small southern Rockingham County town. Susan Mathias was appointed on April 12 to fill out Worthy’s remaining term.
Rodgers was appointed in May 2020 to a vacant seat. He won election in November to keep the seat.
“He will definitely be missed by council and staff,” Mayor Cary Jackson said.
Town Manager Angela Lawrence agreed in a Saturday morning email.
“His professionalism, calm demeanor, authentic caring for all in the community, willingness to learn, and his support to staff and Council members has been greatly appreciated,” she said. “His departure is a loss to the community. With that said, I wish him and his family the very best. I know this is a very thoughtful and difficult decision and one that wasn’t easy for them to make.”
Rodgers said he has appreciated the “gracious” response he has received from council members, the mayor and staff about his departure. He also thanked them and residents of the town for their support during his time on council.
“We certainly didn’t plan it this way, but sometimes, you have to take advantage of life’s opportunities,” Rodgers said.
