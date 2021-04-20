DAYTON — Dayton Town Council met Monday for a work session where Town Manager Angela Lawrence walked members through the draft budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The draft document includes funding for sixth police officer position contingent on funding from a potential cop hiring grant.
“The sixth officer would provide an opportunity for us to cover all the shifts with our own people,” Lawrence said.
The town has five officers, including Police Chief Justin Trout. For times when those officers are unavailable, part-time officers from other localities, such as Bridgewater, fill in or Dayton officers work overtime.
A majority of council supported the idea in conversation about the move.
Mayor Cary Jackson said the health of the police force was a leading issue for the residents he spoke with while campaigning last year.
In 2019, a sixth officer position was discussed. One way to raise the money for the position was increase the real estate tax to 16 cents per $100 of assessed value, but the finance committee did not see that as a viable option, said Joe Paxton, then interim town manager.
The cost of a new police officer would be similar to the levels of funding budgeted previously for overtime and part-time officers, according to Lawrence.
“We’re not saving money by getting a sixth officer, so the benefits like I’ve said before are having somebody here permanently and knows the community and works well as a [member of the] team,” Lawrence.
Councilman Robert Seward, a former volunteer firefighter, said another full-time officer would have more community awareness of residents and know how to interact with them better — potentially important in a high-pressure situation.
“It really helps the safety of everybody involved just to have that camaraderie and you train together and you work together,” Seward said of the relationship between full-time public safety workers.
Council member Heidi Hoover said she was hesitant to support a sixth officer for the 1,500-person town.
“For me, it’s just a little hard to think about the cost benefit of bringing on a whole another person for our [town] size,” Hoover said.
The government program would pay 75% of many of the expenses of hiring a new officer in the first year of employment. The grant would also cover 50% of the certain expenses in the second year of employment and 25% the third year, but no more after that.
With grant funding, the total cost of employment of the officer would be $250,878 after four years, according to town documents.
Conditions of grant also mean the new officer would be required to be kept on payroll for 12 months after the grant expires.
However, a complication is that the grant is not open at the moment, according to Trout, but is slated to open in the coming weeks.
Lawrence said council can revisit the idea if the grant is not available or the town does not secure funding from it.
“If it doesn’t [materialize], we can figure out the next steps,” she said.
The draft budget also includes funding for the Dayton Muddler, Dayton Days and the Redbud Festival and no tax increases or fee adjustments. There is also funding for engineering and filtering equipment for the town’s new water plant project.
