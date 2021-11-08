Dayton Town Council will consider appointing Robert Wolz to the vacancy left on council by Dale Rodgers after he and his wife moved out of the town limits at the end of September, according to today’s meeting agenda.
“I feel like I can contribute to the community,” Wolz said Sunday.
Wolz, 57, said he has been working in manufacturing for his entire life. The Illinois native is a manufacturing project manager for Danish-based company Danfoss, where he specializes in hydraulics and off-road vehicles such as tractors.
“I actually go into different plants and work with them there to improve their processes as well as their equipment management,” Wolz said.
Previously, Wolz lived in Massanutten with his family before moving out of Virginia in 2007. Before he and his wife returned to the Valley to be closer to their grandchildren, they lived in Dayton, Ohio, Wolz said.
The skills from his work life will be an asset for him on Town Council, especially when it comes to the town’s capital projects, such as the new water plant, he said.
Action on the water plant is also on the agenda today. Town Council will go into a closed session to discuss land acquisition as part of the water plant upgrade.
Wolz was one of two applicants to the vacancy on council. Council interviewed the two candidates on Oct. 7, held a closed session on Oct. 27 and selected Wolz for the appointment.
If appointed today, Wolz’s term will begin where Rodgers’ left off and will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
