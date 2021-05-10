Dayton Town Council will hear the proposed budget and the town’s first comprehensive capital improvement plan at its meeting tonight, according to town documents.
The proposed budget includes reductions from the current budget for administration, public safety, and water and sewer expenses, and increases for public works, parks and recreation, community development and the general capital improvement fund.
The departments of public safety, water and sewer and administrative operations are anticipated to finish out this year having spent less money than in the current budget.
By the end of the year, administrative expenses are expected to be roughly $14,500 lower than budgeted for, while public safety expenses are expected to be roughly $46,600 lower than anticipated. Water and sewer expenses are anticipated to reach $2.24 million by the end of the year, while it was budgeted $2.47 million in the current budget.
The adjustment for public safety includes expenses for a sixth officer in the police department. Town Council and staff met on April 19 and discussed the draft budget, which included the sixth officer position.
Also at that meeting, council prioritized the capital projects for the CIP, a five-year planning tool for projects estimated to cost at least $25,000. Planning Commission also set out its priorities for such needs.
Requests for project funding from department heads is not immediately provided even when listed in the CIP.
Some of the top priorities between both Town Council and the Planning Commission included $150,000 in both fiscal years 2021 and 2022 for repair and replacement of water and sewer lines, $45,000 in fiscal year 2022 for public works vehicle replacement and funding for equipment replacement between fiscal years 2022 and 2026.
The CIP includes the town’s upgrades to its water treatment capabilities, for which work is set to begin this year and the structure completed by 2022 or 2023.
Also at the meeting, there will be a special recognition for the 100th birthday of town resident Evah Roller.
