L. Todd Collier, Dayton town councilman, pastor, husband and father, died on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the town of Dayton.
“There will be no replacement or how the way he thought about town,” said Mayor Sam Lee, who was neighbors with Collier and his family.
Town staff and council members spoke about the commitment Collier had to his position and the town during interviews on Wednesday.
Lee said he and his wife moved to Dayton in 2012, and a few years later, the Collier family moved onto the same street. Lee said he and Collier grew close as neighbors.
Collier “was always around, and he and I had some of the best conversations in the street,” Lee said.
In 2017, Collier took his seat on the six-person Dayton Town Council after winning one of four seats up for election in 2016. Dayton council members are up for election every four years, but the mayor’s position is up for election every two years.
“It was his idea that I run for mayor,” Lee said. “I still remember the conversation and him just walking up in the backyard and asking me what I thought about it.”
Angela Lawrence, Dayton’s town manager, said she was welcomed by Collier as she took on the town’s lead position in July.
“He and I got together about once a month just to have a glass of ice tea and chat,” Lawrence said. “He would check in and make sure things were going well with me and we would talk on a personal level as well as a work level. He’s just a very caring person.”
Fellow council member Tara Worthy said she had known Collier for 20 years and previously attended religious services with him. Collier was a pastor at Acorn Christian Church in Harrisonburg.
“Definitely going to miss [Collier] on the council for sure,” Worthy said. “He dedicated a lot of his time and energy to the community and was involved in a lot.”
Collier served with Worthy on the committees for Economic and Community Development and Parks Recreation, and Beautification, as well as with Councilman Zachary Fletchall on the Infrastructure and Safety Committee.
“I feel like Todd was somebody on the council who could really listen,” Worthy said. “He was one to really put a couple of options on the table instead of jumping the gun on something.”
And Lee said he wasn’t just good for the town, but was also good to his wife, Julia, and three children.
“If anyone wanted a blueprint of a father, a husband — he was it,” Lee said.
The mayor said he wanted the community to know that Collier’s death had nothing to due with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He was a good neighbor and a good friend,” Lee said.
