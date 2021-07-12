Today, Dayton Town Council will consider a new ordinance to address yard sales during the town’s annual events.
At Redbud this year, there was a vendor who was selling retail items and was able to avoid paying the festival fee or permit by claiming to be a yard sale, according to town documents. And it’s not the first time this issue has come up.
“It’s not exactly fair to people who have paid to have a booth,” Mayor Cary Jackson said.
Town Attorney Jordan Bowman prepared a draft ordinance after a request from council during the June meeting for an ordinance to help bring fairness, according to Jackson.
Last year, the town also raised the license fee and tax for itinerant merchants and peddlers back to $200 a year, or the greater of $20 or 15 cents per $100 of sales, with a cap of $200, to try and address a similar issue.
But town staff said in documents the fee is hard to enforce if a resident claims to be selling personal items.
Council will discuss what the final ordinance will look like during today’s meeting, Jackson said.
The proposed ordinance on the meeting agenda limited Dayton homes to only two yard sales a year, which Jackson said will not be the case of the final ordinance.
“It will be more than that,” he said.
The proposed ordinance also requires items sold at yard sales to be secondhand and not originally purchased to resell, and bans yard sales on Main Street and College Street during the Redbud Festival, Dayton Days and the Dayton Muddler without express permission from town staff.
Again, Jackson said the proposed ordinance will be amended by Town Council during the meeting after discussion.
“The intention of this was we have people that during Dayton Days and during Redbud who will set up on their yards,” he said. “And it’d be one thing if they were just doing a yard sale, [but they’re] selling beverages or other items that are certainly not yard sale items and competing with vendors who have paid to have a spot.”
Also during the meeting, Town Council will review the revised facade grant draft application form.
The town allocated $10,000 in this year’s budget for the grant which is meant to reimburse commercial property owners, business tenants or nonprofits that invest in improving the facades of town structures.
