No one has applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Dayton Town Council as member Dale Rodgers is stepping down at the end of the month because he is moving out of town.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting had council going into closed session to discuss appointing a person to Rodgers’ seat, but members opted not to since no one had applied.
“We don’t have anybody at this point to appoint, so I think we need to advertise the position,” Mayor Cary Jackson said.
The town also has a vacancy on the Planning Commission, as Brad Randolph has stepped down.
The advisory board’s responsibilities include making recommendations to Town Council regarding planning, subdivisions, zoning and zoning ordinances.
The town’s comprehensive plan is also up for review next year, and Dayton town staff will be sending out a survey in the next town newsletter that goes to residents and businesses for their input about the future of the south Rockingham County town.
“This is kind of launch to the up and coming comprehensive plan that the Planning Commission will be working on that is due in 2022,” town clerk Christa Hall said. “It is a rather lengthy input survey that we’re asking everyone — residents, business owners, tourists, anybody that has an interest in Dayton — to fill out.”
In other business, council member Bradford Dyjak, chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee, said he and fellow committee member, council member Susan Mathias, are “not resurrecting” the unpopular yard sale ordinance. Dyjak asked council Monday for permission for the committee to discuss vendor fees.
“We’re literally just looking at just the vendors who are doing resale to give them the opportunity to pay less than an itinerant merchant,” Dyjak said.
Council member Emily Estes, who was the most vocal critic on council of the draft ordinance and staff for even bringing it forward, calmly said handling any action related to how a resident can sell their property on their own property needs to be handled with care, considering the outrage the draft yard sale ordinance sparked in the town.
In another committee report Monday, council member Heidi Hoover said the town’s Police Committee, of which she is the chair, has discussed putting up speed cameras in the school zones around Wilbur S. Pence Middle School due to speeding around the school.
“That’s something we’re going to be having some continuing conversations about,” she said.
Also during the meeting, council approved a resolution to spend no more than $1.6 million on equipment for the planned water plant adjacent to the one on Bowman Road.
Money for the equipment was included in this year’s budget, and savings from grants could be used on other projects, according to Town Manager Angela Lawrence.
She said staff is hoping to receive bids for the project before Christmas and close a deal on the construction of the new plant in February.
In other business, council approved three grant applications to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Grant Program for $25,000 for a new $53,500 police vehicle, $24,000 for a new $48,000 public works truck, and $20,000 for a new $40,000 water and sewer truck.
Council also sent a resolution to set the hours of town parks as sunrise to sunset back to the Parks, Recreation, and Beautification Committee.
