There is a vacancy on the Dayton Planning Commission, according to town documents.
The five-seat board typically meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the town hall as needed. The term for the vacant seat will expire on June 30, 2025, and commissioners are appointed by Town Council.
The advisory board's responsibilities include offering recommendations to the Town Council regarding planning, subdivisions, zoning and zoning ordinances.
The town's comprehensive plan is also up for review next year.
A prerequisite for the seat is knowledge and experience on dealing with community growth and development, according to town documents.
A resident interested in the position does not have to be a certified planning commissioner, but the town will pay for a class to become one, according to town documents. The program includes four work days of classes with home study and reading.
Applicants must send a letter of interest and resume to Christa Hall, town clerk, at 125-B Eastview St., Dayton VA 22821 or email chall@daytonva.us by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
— Staff Reports
