DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department has lost two of its officers, but also made a new hire.
At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Dayton Police Lt. T.J. Hooker introduced the town’s newest police officer, Dean Roadcap, who has been hired to replace officer Brittany Dean. Dean left the department on Sept. 10 for a better work-life balance, according to town documents.
Dean’s young son, Tucker, has a rare disorder, leukodystrophy, that impacts the brain, spinal chord and nerves.
Another officer, Reggie Miller, also departed in September, according to town documents. He retired with 22 years of law enforcement experience, according to town documents.
Roadcap began his full-time job with the town on Thursday and had previously worked for the department on a part-time basis.
Roadcap, 28, grew up in Briery Branch and worked in a grocery store before taking his first job in law enforcement with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office five years ago, he said.
Roadcap said his cousins lived in Dayton, so he spent a lot of time during his childhood in the town.
Also Tuesday, Greg Thomasson, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority director, gave a presentation on water treatment to Town Council. The previous director, Sharon Foley, departed in July, according to Thomasson.
In the only action item for the night, council unanimously appointed Aaron Swindle to a vacancy on Planning Commission in a term that expires on June 30, 2025.
Dayton still has a vacancy on Town Council since Dale Rodgers surrendered his seat at the end of last month as he and his wife moved out of the town limits.
Mayor Cary Jackson said applications for the council vacancy will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Council also discussed wanting to bring back the Christmas parade this year, but the date may need to be moved from the first Saturday in December because there is a district band competition that day this year, according to Town Manager Angela Lawrence.
The council members agreed changing the date would be worth it to get a marching band for the parade.
“It’s not a parade without a marching band,” Councilwoman Heidi Hoover said.
Councilman Bradford Dyjak said the town’s community input survey, which is part of a new five-year comprehensive review next year, is open. He said a link is available on the town’s website, and hard copies and can be picked up and submitted at the town office.
He also said there will be in-person public meetings throughout the process. Those who do not turn in a survey will still be able to make their voice heard on the future of the town.
