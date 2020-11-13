Dayton Mayor-elect Cary Jackson said he would look at adding a sixth police officer position in next year’s town budget.
During an interview Thursday, Jackson said surveys of residents show popular support for the move.
“We’ve been getting close to 24-hour police coverage with overtime” and other methods to get officers to cover empty shifts, such as part-time workers, Jackson said. “But those part-time officers are limited by the municipalities they’re coming from.”
Jackson won the recent election against fellow council member Jeff Daly, with 536 votes to Daly’s 339 while nine residents wrote in candidates, according to Virginia Department of Elections results last updated on Monday.
Dayton has a separate election for mayor and for council seats, so Daly will also not be returning the dais as a council member. Both Jackson and Daly’s terms as council members expire this year.
Daly, who has served on council since being elected in 2012, said he has never supported adding a sixth officer to the Dayton Police Department.
Jackson was appointed in 2018 to an empty seat previously held by Laura Daily. Daily stepped down to focus on work, family and church, town officials said at the time.
Jackson said being elected mayor is “exciting, but on the other hand, there’s a great sense of responsibility of the position, and I’m very fortunate to have some other very qualified, capable and intelligent people that will be joining me on council, which is exciting as well.”
A key issue for every candidate for a leadership position in Dayton was infrastructure.
Bradford Dyjak, Dale Rodgers, Emily Estes, Heidi Hoover and Robert Seward were elected to council.
Jackson said construction on the much-delayed Mill Street project is slated to begin by the end of the year.
“For years, it’s been a dragged out process, but thankfully everybody that was on council these past two years was very driven to get this process across the finish line and we’re going to finally start some construction on it,” Jackson said.
Jackson also said Dayton has assembled a strong staff over the past two years, and now it is time to let them do their work.
Over the past two years, the town has filled major leadership positions such as town manager, now Angela Lawrence, treasurer, now Susan Smith, and police chief, now Justin Trout.
Jackson said that as mayor he will have a slightly different leadership style than the outgoing mayor, Sam Lee.
“We won’t have that,” Jackson said of people speaking over council outside of public comment periods during meetings.
Both Jackson and Daly said they would not have run for mayor if Lee had sought reelection.
“I have a great deal of respect for Sam [Lee] and what’s he’s done and [I’m thankful] that he’s contributed his time and efforts over the last two years,” Jackson said.
Lee could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Daly said he was a bit disappointed he was not elected mayor and would not fully know how he feels about leaving council until he is no longer on the dais.
“I’m really not going to know what it feels like till January comes and I’m not at the meetings,” he said.
However, he said he would be open to newer council members reaching out to him for advice or information about council’s previous actions, but he does not intend to “step on toes.”
“My biggest concern is the control of the operating budget,” Daly said.
He said his second largest concern is council members potentially going along to get along on difficult decisions.
In general, “people want to be accepted and they want to make decisions that make them feel good or make people like them,” Daly said.
“Things come out good if you can stand strong enough to weather the storm,” he said.
Daly said he would remain active in the community and his own activities with his family, including the opening of the new Shenandoah Valley Wrestling Club location in Bridgewater and spending time with his son doing winter practice for baseball.
“At some point, you’ve got to let it go and see if it works on its own,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.