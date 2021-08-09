DAYTON — Dayton native and seasoned runner Luke Halterman hadn’t placed first in his hometown’s famous race until Saturday.
And the win was extra sweet for Halterman because it was his mother Lisa’s 58th birthday.
“I told her, ‘I gotta win it for your birthday,’” Luke Halterman, 31, said.
And though Halterman has won many similar races, crossing the line first was something else at the Dayton Muddler on Saturday, he said.
“I was ecstatic,” Halterman said. “I think the whole town probably heard me yell when I passed that finish line.”
The Muddler is a 4-mile obstacle course race through town.
Halterman, who now lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, has been running for years and was on the track and field team for Turner Ashby High School. He has won numerous competitions and was even on the TV program “American Ninja Warrior.”
“I’m not a pro athlete, but I’m a very hardcore hobby enthusiast,” he said. “I put my money and time into it for sure.”
The competition for first at the Muddler was fierce Saturday morning, according to Halterman.
“I knew I gotta hold because I gotta win for my mom’s birthday. That’s my No. 1 reason for winning,” he said.
“He’s wanted to win this forever, so it just makes my day,” Lisa Halterman said as she made her way down Main Street in Dayton covered in mud.
Lisa and her husband Steve raised Luke in Dayton and have lived in the small town since. Saturday was Lisa Halterman’s second time doing the Muddler, she said.
Luke Halterman and his mother have grown even closer as he has helped her train and grow more fit as she fended off thyroid cancer.
“Growing up, I never ran. I didn’t enjoy it at all,” Lisa Halterman said. “When I found out I had cancer, and I have a couple other health issues, and I needed to start getting in better shape. So, [Luke] told me to run, run, run. So, I started doing this.”
After training, she ran her first 5K in Texas with him a couple of years ago and, last year, ran another and placed third in her age group.
“It was very exciting. It’s something he helps me with and he’s gotten me into it,” Halterman said.
Family members love to see how the activity brings the mom and son together.
“They’ve been tight since Luke came out of the womb, man. That’s her boy,” Steve Halterman said.
Seeing Luke Halterman win the Muddler was a great birthday present for his mother, he said.
“I know it makes her very happy,” Steve Halterman said.
Other family members, such as Lisa Halterman’s grandson, Canaan, 8, ran with her during the Muddler.
Jo Halbiesen, 29, of Mount Crawford, Canaan’s mother and Lisa Halterman’s daughter, said that though Luke now lives far away, the connection between son and mother is strengthened by running.
“It’s like his momma and her baby boy, when they have that time together, since he has moved across the country, to both have something to do together and bond and love, it’s perfect,” she said.
Reflecting on his win, Luke Halterman said this is one race where the course includes streets he ran on while growing up.
“It’s a different sense of gratification when you complete it because it’s your hometown,” Luke Halterman said.
The first place trophy for the Muddler also doesn’t look like the other awards Halterman’s brought home for winning. The wooden block trophy can’t hang with his other awards, but it’s his new favorite.
“This one trumps every single one of them,” he said.
