Dayton Town Council passed two resolutions in memory of recently deceased Councilmen Zachary Fletchall and L. Todd Collier during its Monday meeting.
Collier, 53, died on April 7, while Fletchall, 42, died on April 17. They are both survived by their wives and children and other family members. Their unexpected deaths sent tremors through the 1,600-resident Rockingham County community.
“It’s bittersweet because I know if he were still here, he would be continuing to work and serve,” said Julia Collier, Todd’s wife. “He would be sitting down with people to talk with them and hearing their concerns and doing what he could to take steps to help resolve [them].”
She said he loved the people he worked with and serving the people of Dayton.
“So like I said it’s bittersweet,” Collier said. “I’d much rather have him here.”
The families were presented with plaques bearing the resolutions celebrating and remembering their respective lives and service to the town and community of Dayton.
Town Manager Angela Lawrence said the town is looking at places to dedicate a tree or bench to each of the councilmen.
“Todd’s would probably be along the Greenway since he worked on that and Zach’s over on Sunset Park,” Lawrence said.
She said Fletchall would play with his kids regularly at Sunset Park.
Also during the meeting, Dayton Police Chief Police Justin Trout was presented with an Eastern District of Virginia Public Service Award for his work as a SWAT master police officer in Virginia Beach.
“I was just doing my job,” Trout said Monday evening.
While working in Virginia Beach, Trout executed a search warrant that helped lead to the busting of a heroin ring, which Trout said he had been told spanned multiple states, such as Pennsylvania.
“It’s an honor to be receiving the award and I didn’t even know I would be receiving the award until they contacted Angela [Lawrence],” Trout said.
