Dayton Town Council voted to approve a budget for fiscal 2020-21 that includes no change to the real estate tax rate of 8 cents per $100 of assessed value at Monday’s meeting.
Council also passed a transient occupancy tax ordinance for the town, which it did not have prior.
“It’s really just planning for the future,” Town Manager Angela Lawrence said in an interview after the meeting. Hospitality options like Airbnb continue to gain popularity, and the Thomas House is looking at providing rooms for guests overnight, she said.
The rate of 4.5% is the same as Bridgewater’s and is expected to bring in $500 in revenue for Dayton in FY 2020-21, according to Dayton town documents.
The town also raised the license fee and tax for itinerant merchants and peddlers back to $200 a year or the greater of $20 or 15 cents per $100 of sales, with a cap of $200.
It was also confirmed at the meeting that this year’s Dayton Muddler has been canceled, and refunds will be issued.
Council members RJ Ohgren and Cary Jackson, who are on the town’s police committee, met with Chief Justin Trout on Sunday for three hours and discussed a variety of aspects of the town’s police force, Jackson said at the meeting.
The trio discussed the department’s policies on use of force, body cameras, training procedures and frequency of training, disciplinary actions, funding and if improvements could or should be made, according to Ohgren.
“We’re looking at everything critically, not because we have to, but because we should just to make sure that we have the best department that we can have and really appreciate [Trout’s] commitment to that and openness to that conversation,” Ohgren said at the meeting.
Lawrence will host a meeting via Zoom for businesses to discuss with town staff how they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
