Dayton property owners will only be writing one check to the town for their real estate tax from now on.
Previously, the town collected its real estate tax payments in two rounds — with half due on June 5 and the other half due on Dec. 5, according to Town Manager Angela Lawrence.
The taxes are formatted by the county. The county’s electronic system got a software update in January, which disrupted the ability to bill Dayton’s property owners’ real estate taxes in two parts.
The June due date has been removed, deferring payment of the tax to one lump sum in December annually.
This does not change how much property owners pay to the town, but it does change the revenue stream for this fiscal year, which ends on June 30, Lawrence said.
“The tax year for the mortgage companies and the residents is on the calendar year, and we use the fiscal year, so that’s where we end up with the problem,” Lawrence said.
Last budget, the town’s real estate tax was estimated to bring in $118,500, but due to the change in the timeline, the town will only have generated about half of the revenue by June 30. The town collected over $61,000 this year from the December due date.
Dayton’s real estate tax rate is 8 cents per $100 of assessed value.
