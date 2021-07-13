DAYTON — Monday’s Town Council meeting was contentious as some residents voiced outrage about a draft proposal to curb yard sales.
The proposed ordinance limited Dayton homes to only two yard sales per year. It would also have required items sold at yard sales to be secondhand and not originally purchased for resale, and banned yard sales on Main Street and College Street during the Redbud Festival, Dayton Days and the Dayton Muddler without express permission from town staff.
Town Attorney Jordan Bowman helped staff prepare the draft ordinance after a request from council during the June meeting to help bring fairness because residents are able to compete with vendors who paid the town to set up at big events, according to Mayor Cary Jackson.
In drafting the ordinance, Bowman said, he and town staff looked at other jurisdictions, such as Elkton and Christiansburg, where there are limits on how many yard sales a home can have every year.
“Certainly, the limitation of two yard sales per year was something we added not knowing what council might want for you to discuss and consider,” Bowman said. “I did not mean to generate the opposition that this has generated. So, my apologies to the public for that and my apology to council.”
During the meeting, residents regularly interrupted staff and Town Council as they worked through the agenda item, following procedure.
At one point, Police Chief Justin Trout went up to residents and asked them to be respectful while Town Manager Angela Lawrence spoke.
The angry residents calmed down throughout the meeting as Jackson and other council members explained the proposal was only a draft, and residents would have a chance to speak to voice their opinions.
One misunderstanding was that the draft was going to go through without amendment since there was not the word “draft” on the document.
Council members said they had their own issues with the ordinance, especially limiting how many yard sales a home can have every year. Council members also said they received the proposed ordinance on Friday, did not help craft it and did not plan on passing it as it was presented.
Jackson thanked residents for coming to the meeting and asked them to return for more as it would also help reduce misunderstandings about town business.
“If people were here on a regular basis, they would understand the process and they would know that this wasn’t [already] passed,” he said.
Council member Emily Estes was the most vocal on council to completely scrap the proposed ordinance. She also said Town Council members were referred to by residents as “Nazis” and “communists” on social media for being associated with the proposal even though they did not write it.
Others in the crowd shouted about how the policy was encroaching socialism on free enterprise, and others had problems with the town acting as a homeowners association in trying to micromanage what people do on their own property.
As council explained to the public how the draft came to be, Estes regularly interrupted even when they agreed about their problems with the proposed ordinance.
Ultimately, Town Council unanimously voted down the ordinance, and council agreed to send the proposal to the Economic and Community Development Committee, which is made up of council members Bradford Dyjak and Susan Mathias.
Also during the meeting, Lawrence said the Mill Street project is $80,000 overbudget. Funding for the project includes a Virginia Department of Transportation grant, which had extra funding in case the project went overbudget. But the project has gone $28,000 over that threshold as well, Lawrence said.
Lawrence was notified about the issue late Monday afternoon, she said.
“We were in good shape until today, when I got the bill and it kind of floored me,” Lawrence said.
The main contractor for the project is A & J Development & Excavation, according to Lawrence.
“There’s some serious negotiation and understanding that’s going to have to happen,” she said.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Christa Hall said Shentel approached town staff to bring Glo Fiber internet to Dayton.
Hall said there will be a public hearing on Aug. 9 about the franchise agreement. Comcast is the only internet provider in the town.
