Dayton Town Council will move at today’s meeting to appoint Susan Newcomb Mathias to the seat left vacant after Tara Worthy’s departure last month, according to town documents.
“I think I have a lot to learn, but I’m excited to learn and for the current council members to guide me to where I’d be a best fit and I will jump in both feet,” Mathias said Sunday.
The 52-year-old has lived in Dayton since December 2011 and works as the human resources lead for Select Genetics turkey hatchery in Harrisonburg. Mathias has also worked as an election official in Dayton in the past, she said.
Five candidates sent letters of interest and resumes for the vacant seat by the March 22 deadline. Town Council members narrowed the field to two after interviewing all five applicants on March 29. On April 5, council held a second round of interviews and since selected Mathias for the vacant seat, according to town documents.
Worthy, who previously held the seat, was the second most experienced member of council, along with Mayor Cary Jackson. She resigned on March 5 as she and her family moved out of Dayton. Worthy was appointed to council in June 2016 to fill the vacancy left by Kehris Snead, who moved out of town, according to Daily News-Record archives.
Worthy ran unopposed in a special election in 2016 and was elected to a four-year term in 2018. A special election has been set in November to fill out the remainder of Worthy’s term.
Mathias plans on running in the special election.
“For consistency, I would definitely like to run and have my name on the ballot in November,” she said.
In other news, the town has hired another James Madison University graduate onto staff, Jennifer Reppe, as the new lead water plant operator. She recently worked at the Harrisonburg water treatment plant and has a degree in mathematics, according to town documents. Previously, the town hired JMU graduate Meggie Roche, who had her first day in January as the new economic development director.
Another new hire is experienced accounting technician Tammy Warner, who began working with Dayton on March 29, according to town documents.
Town staff is finalizing its proposed budget and capital improvement plan, according to town documents. Staff is slated to present them to council at a work session on April 19.
Today’s Town Council meeting will be held in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.