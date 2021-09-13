Dayton Town Council will consider a $1.6 million contract for new water treatment plant equipment today, according to the meeting agenda.
The town had secured a deal with the manufacturer of the equipment, Water Membrane Systems LLC, in 2019 to buy the equipment for $1.6 million, and despite price increases, the company will honor the agreement, according to town documents.
The contract was recommended by the town’s finance and infrastructure committees at a joint meeting on Aug. 30.
Council unanimously voted to construct a new $3.1 million water treatment facility — which includes the cost of the equipment — on town land adjacent to the existing treatment plant on Bowman Road in January 2020. The week prior, the town’s infrastructure committee recommended the new equipment in a new building as the best course of action.
Today, council will also discuss setting all of Dayton parks’ hours of operation from sunrise to sunset, including Cooks Creek Park, Dove Park and Sunset Park.
According to the meeting agenda, Town Council will not take action on the much-discussed yard sale ordinance that caused a stir at the July meeting.
After a heated discussion in which members of Town Council tried to explain to angry members of the public that they also opposed the policy as it was drafted, the ordinance was voted down. Council agreed to send the proposal to the Economic and Community Development Committee, which is made up of council members Bradford Dyjak and Susan Mathias.
Dyjak and Mathias held a committee meeting to discuss a possible policy, but said more discussion is needed before anything about yard sales goes before council.
Town Council will also go into a closed session to discuss appointing a new member to replace the outgoing Councilman Dale Rodgers.
“Council may appoint someone after discussion in closed session or they may choose to advertise and interview,” the agenda said.
Rodgers will vacate the seat on Sept. 30. In addition to serving as vice mayor, he is also the chair of the Finance Committee and the Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee.
Rodgers is resigning because he and his wife are moving out of the town limits. He submitted his resignation letter Aug. 13.
He is the second council member to depart this year.
Tara Worthy resigned on March 5 because she and her family moved out of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.