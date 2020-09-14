Dayton Town Council is holding a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission to discuss changes to the town’s sign ordinance.
In residential zones in town, one wall sign no larger than four feet will be allowed or a ground sign no larger than three square feet and no taller than four feet in height, according to the proposed changes.
Trailer or vehicle signs where the trailer or vehicle sign is used as a stationary sign will also not be allowed, according to town documents. The change does not apply to stickers on vehicles.
Other proposed changes include what size ground, wall or roof signs can be erected in non-residential zoning districts, the erection and removal of signs, and the civil and criminal penalties involved for not following code.
Penalties are proposed to change from a range of $10 to $1,000 for those found guilty of not following town code to a first summons $200, according to town documents.
If the town does not provide a three-day notice of a violation by a hand-delivered written notice to the resident or business, the fine will be $25. Subsequent summons will be $500 with a maximum fine being $5,000, according to town documents.
Criminal penalties are possible for those found guilty of postings signs on public property or public rights-of-way, with a fine in the range of $10 to $1,000 and additional charges following a failure to comply after a set period of time, according to town documents.
The proposed changes to code will also apply to A-frame signs, also known as sandwichboard signs, billboards and vehicle or trailer signs, in addition to all the other types of signs from previous code, such as ground signs, electronic message boards and mirror signs, according to town documents.
At council’s August meeting, council heard about the many complaints town staff has been receiving about signs that are larger than the town code allowed.
Town Manager Angela Lawrence said at the time that state code addressing political signs requires political signs to follow a locality’s code, but localities cannot hold political signs to a more stringent standard than nonpolitical signs.
In other news, Dayton has received $84,000 from the CARES Act through Rockingham County, according to town documents.
Since the funding is more than 1% of the town’s budget, using the money will require a budget amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.