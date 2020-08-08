The Dayton Town Council will have a public hearing before its regular council meeting Monday to discuss the town’s prospective new zoning ordinance dealing with short-term rentals, according to the council agenda.
Town Manager Angela Lawrence said over the past two years towns, cities and other areas have seen the number of AirBnB and similar short-term rental services and properties increase.
“Most localities have been looking at” short-term rental policies, Lawrence said.
The provision would require the operator to obtain a business license and a short-term rental permit, but the permit will not have its own fee, according to town documents.
“We certainly don’t want a huge impact on the neighborhoods,” Lawrence said. “We want to keep the residential feel and purpose in our residential area, but at the same time allow people to rent out their rooms for certain occasions.”
The measure also included an exception for businesses that host short-term rentals upstairs not to have to obtain a special use permit, according to Lawrence.
“We would love to encourage lodging here in town, especially during festivals and especially downtown, where it would increase foot traffic for the businesses and restaurants,” she said.
Town staff recommended the proposal.
Other area localities, such as Timberville and Harrisonburg, have also grappled with the issue of short-term rentals.
At Dayton’s regular scheduled meeting Monday, council will also look at naming a potential new member to the town’s Economic Development Authority.
John Hipps has shown interest in the position and submitted a résumé, according to town documents.
Town Councilman Cary Jackson is also on the docket for re-appointment to the authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.