Dayton Town Council voted Monday to buy 0.57 acres of land next to the current water plant for $10,000 as it progresses on its water plant improvements.
Council unanimously voted to construct a new $3.1 million water treatment facility — which includes the cost of the equipment — on town land adjacent to the existing treatment plant on Bowman Road in January 2020. The town has already ordered the $1.6 million worth of equipment.
In another Monday vote, council approved $5,300 for town staff holiday bonuses that range from $325 for full-time employees to $162.50 part-time employees that were included in the budget. A vote was required due to a state law.
Also during the meeting, council appointed its newest member. Robert "Bob" Wolz is a manufacturing project manager for Danish-based company Danfoss, where he specializes in hydraulics and off-road vehicles such as tractors.
In a previous interview, he said he thinks his work skills will translate to getting town projects, like the water plant, completed.
— Staff Report
