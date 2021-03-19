DAYTON — When Wes Wyse was working in Montana, he began a new hobby — antiquing.
“I started going to auctions there as something to do,” he said.
Wyse, 56, had his opening day for his business — Useful Junk — March 11, which he relocated from Ohio to the Shenandoah Valley town of Dayton.
“I started about 15 years ago in Ohio, and it sort of grew to where it is now,” Wyse said.
And he moved to the Valley, to Staunton, to be closer to his parents, John and Gladys Wyse of Harrisonburg. He said don’t be surprised if you visit Useful Junk and see them there.
“My folks have been incredibly helpful and supportive of me,” he said. “They do a tremendous amount of help in and outside the store.”
The previous location of Useful Junk was in the small township of Sullivan, Ohio — population 2,513, according to 2010 U.S. census data.
“I was basically able to move the whole business, including the little bookstore, and I’m very happy,” Wyse said.
He said the differences in culture and industry in different parts of the country lead to different kind of finds, such as how there are more ranches in Montana, which means more ranch-style items at estate sales.
Wyse said most of his items come from estate sales, and the similarity in how such events are held in Virginia and Ohio contributed to the ease of transition of Useful Junk from the Buckeye State to the Old Dominion.
“I was able to basically move the whole business model to Virginia because things are done in a very similar way,” Wyse said. “This probably would not have worked if I had moved to Columbus, South Carolina or Pittsburgh.”
There are also differences between the items that can be found in cities and rural areas.
“Every once in a while, you come across an item that may be important or made in small batches or something that wasn’t popular at the time, but is really interesting now,” Wyse said.
Wyse uses his experienced eye to choose items that he thinks customers will be interested in.
“Mostly what I look for when I’m out picking is stuff that’s a little different,” he said. “You kind of know it when you see it.”
Useful Junk is open Thursdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wyse said he uses much of his time outside the shop in pursuit of new and interesting offerings.
Wyse said his favorite part of the business is the books he stocks, which include modern fiction and nonfiction, and specializing in home and garden, history and military topics.
“People ask if it’s a good living and, well, I say it’s not necessarily a great living, but it’s better than working,” he said with a laugh.
