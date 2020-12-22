Sam Lee was approached by his friend and neighbor with an interesting idea.
It was the late Dayton Town Councilman L. Todd Collier who first broached the idea of Lee running for Dayton mayor.
Lee went on to win 86.8% of the 636 votes cast in the 2018 election against former town manager John Crim, who withdrew before the election amid an investigation by the Virginia State Police for illegally accessing town emails after leaving his position.
But now two years and many votes, actions and debates later, Lee’s tenure comes to a close at the end of the year.
“I feel like I happened to come along at the right time, the right chapter of this town that needed things turned around in a positive direction very drastically and I feel like I was part of a team that helped to do that,” Lee said. “And when you think about it, pretty darn quickly.”
While in office, Lee and the Town Council found a new town manager, Angela Lawrence, adjusted the budget to rein in costs, set standards and pay for town positions, voted to construct a new $3.1 million water treatment facility, repaired town wells and fully staffed the police department under a new chief, Justin Trout.
“This town is a very special town and they deserve the very best staff and the best police department,” Lee said. “We feel like we have really stepped that up in the last couple of years.”
Lee said he makes no claim to being the sole mover on the actions and repeatedly thanked the efforts of staff and other council members, including Collier, Zachary Fletchall, Tara Worthy, Cary Jackson, R.J. Ohgren, Jeff Daly, Bradford Dyjak and Dale Rodgers.
“It’s a tight little juggling act to keep everybody happy, the town growing, the town prosperous, and then still be in the good graces of everybody in town, and sometimes, all of that doesn’t happen at the same time,” Lee said.
But he said he’s proud of what council has been able to accomplish despite the issues that came during the pandemic, tackling delays with projects including the one on Mill Street. The town also faced a development that would be jarring at any time, let alone a pandemic, when Fletchall and Collier died 10 days apart.
Collier, 53, died on April 7, while Fletchall, 42, died on April 17. They are both survived by their wives and children and other family members. Their unexpected deaths sent tremors through the 1,600-resident Rockingham County community.
“They were very, very special and brought a lot of knowledge to the town and now, when you think the legs are cut out underneath you, you get people like Mr. Dyjak,” Lee said, referring to Dyjak and Rodgers’ appointment to replace the deceased council members.
November’s election sealed Dyjak and Rodgers’ places on the dais, with newcomers Heidi Hoover, Robert Seward and Emily Estes joining Worthy on council.
Jackson won Lee’s position against Daly, in what Lee called a race where no matter who won, the town would win since both candidates were solid choices.
He said Collier’s death earlier this year was a major reason to not seek reelection, but also a sense of accomplishment with how far the town has come.
Though Lee will no longer be on council, he said he remains firmly dedicated to the town, just in a different way.
His time will be spent with friends and family as he now enters “full retirement” after being on council on the heels of 36 years of car sales and 10 years of coaching basketball.
But he will remain active by helping with his wife Anita’s downtown business, Fab Refurbs, and writing a book that he has been working on for six years and hopes to have finished by his 66th birthday in May.
The book is nonpolitical, nonreligious and about life lessons Lee learned from his parents and his own, sometimes tumultuous, experiences, he said.
“Being mayor is something that I’ll always cherish and I’ll always be proud of, but most of all I will remember that I was involved in decisions for the betterment of the town,” Lee said.
