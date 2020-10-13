Today is the last day to register to vote in November's general election.
There are multiple ways to register to vote.
Voters can register online at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
To register in person, city residents can go to the Harrisonburg City Voter Registrar's Office between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the municipal building located at 409 S. Main St. The office can be reached by phone at 540-432-7707, but registration cannot be done over the phone.
For county residents, the Rockingham County Voter Registrar's Office, also open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., is located at the Rockingham County Administration Center at 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg. The office can be reached by phone at 540-564-3055, but registration cannot be done over the phone.
To register by mail, voters must print out or obtain a registration application, fill it out and mail the letter today as the letter must be postmarked no later than today.
Those registering are advised to make sure they sign and date the application and complete all sections of document, filing it "NONE" or "NA" if information requested on the form does not apply, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
— Staff Reports
