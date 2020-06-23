There is a first for everything, especially in Harrisonburg and the town of Broadway.
During its quarterly meeting on Thursday, the Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved Broadway’s own Deering Hall to be added to the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register, and it became the first historic building declared in the town.
The effort to get Deering Hall, located in downtown Broadway on North Main Street, was led by Broadway native Anthony Slater, owner of A-Able Plumbing. Slater purchased the property in 2018 due to its historical business presence in the community and his experience with historic renovations.
From 1890-1933, Deering Hall served as the town hall before being leased to the Broadway Motor Co., which purchased it in 1940. The first floor of the building was used as commercial space while the second floor held town meetings, as well as a public school, the Broadway Opera Co., a Masonic Temple Hall, a silent movie theater and an auction hall.
The name Deering Hall is believed to have come from William Deering & Co. farm goods and machinery, which resided on the first floor for some time.
Slater said in February that he intends to use the original barn doors from the building and maintain the original flooring from the 1890s. To preserve the writing on the upper level left by visitors over the years, Slater said he could use plexiglass to keep everything intact and later allow people to view the penmanship during an open house.
The board also approved a historical marker for the only documented lynching of a Black woman in Virginia, Charlotte Harris, who was lynched on March 6, 1878. The marker will be placed at Court Square in Harrisonburg, approximately 13 miles southeast of where she was hanged.
The sponsor of the historic marker is the Northeast Neighborhood Association, or NENA.
Upon the approval of Deering Hall and the Charlotte Harris historical marker, Gov. Ralph Northam released a statement on Friday, which was Juneteenth, announcing that 20 newly approved historical highway markers highlight “people, places or events tied to African American civil rights, education, health or Civil War and Reconstruction-era history.”
“The Commonwealth’s storied past is complicated and painful, but it is important to step up and tell a more inclusive story,” Northam said in a press release. “As we elevate Juneteenth, celebrating and acknowledging the contributions of our Black communities and history is a critical and imperative step forward — especially through historical markers that are highly visible across the Commonwealth.”
In its entirety, the marker will state: “About a dozen disguised people took Charlotte Harris from the custody of jailers in eastern Rockingham County on the night of 6 March 1878 and hanged her from a tree approximately 13 miles southeast of here. This is the only documented lynching of an African American woman in Virginia, and it received nationwide attention. A grand jury that met here failed to identify any of the lynchers. Harris had been accused of inciting a young African American man to burn the barn of a white farmer. This man was later acquitted on all charges. More than 4,000 lynchings took place in the United States between 1877 and 1950; more than 100 people, primarily African American men, were lynched in Virginia.”
The board received a letter in opposition of the Charlotte Harris historical marker from John Harrison Sipe, great-grandson of Henry Emmanuel Sipe — Harris’ employer and owner of the barn that was burned down.
In the letter, John Harrison Sipe said his grandfather, John Howard Sipe, told him the story of what happened on March 6, 1878, when John Harrison Sipe was 8 years old. Harris was hired by Henry Emmanuel Sipe after the Civil War and was accused of trying to poison the family. Harris was let go and told Jim Arbenbright, a young Black child, that “she would put a spell on him if he did not set fire to [Henry Emmanuel] Sipe’s barn.”
The barn was burned down at the end of February of 1878. John Harrison Sipe said Harris had fled across the Blue Ridge Mountains to seek shelter with a relative, but was found in Earlysville by several men.
Harris would later be ordered to jail, but was sent to a blacksmith shop located on Henry Emmanuel Sipe’s farm.
“When the family awakened the next morning, they learned of the horrible act that had happened during the night,” John Harrison Sipe said in the letter. “My great-grandfather and his family were horrified that she had been removed from the blacksmith shop during the night.”
John Harrison Sipe concluded his letter by saying, “In life there are horrible events that occur that you remember vividly — especially when you are very young,” and asked the board to not approve the historical marker.
The board ultimately approved the marker, and Gianluca De Fazio, an assistant professor of justice studies at James Madison University who was working on the application, said on June 5 the Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project would organize a ceremony for the unveiling of the marker. The marker will be placed in the Rockingham County Courthouse’s right of way, and the city will be in charge of maintaining it.
