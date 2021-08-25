The National Federation of Independent Business awarded Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, with the Guardian of Small Business Award during a ceremony Monday at Happy Hounds Doggie Daycare in Harrisonburg.
The award recognizes legislators for their efforts to support small business and is considered a prestigious honor, according to a press release. Wilt was selected by the NFIB Virginia Leadership Council, which consists of NFIB members.
Nicole Riley, NFIB’s state director, said in the press release that Wilt deserved the award due to his promise to keep taxes low and promote a stable and economically safe environment for small-business entrepreneurs and job creators in Virginia.
Wilt said he was honored to receive the award, adding that he will “continue to push for a reasonable tax and regulatory environment that allows our small businesses the best opportunity to grow and create jobs.”
— Staff Report
