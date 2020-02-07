Over 70 years ago, Virginia passed “right-to-work” laws, which prohibit a company and a union from signing a contract that would require workers to pay dues or fees to the union that represents them.
However, many see this year’s General Assembly session as a time for labor reform after Democrats took control of House of Delegates and Senate in November’s election.
“After 25 years of Republican leadership in Richmond, it’s time we make a change in Virginia’s right-to-work law to empower workers,” said Matthew Wade, treasurer of the Harrisonburg Democratic Party.
Beyond repealing right-to-work, labor groups are making the case to legislators on other policies, such as increasing paid family leave, according to Chuck Simpson, president of the Communication Workers of America Local 2204 and vice president on the Virginia AFL-CIO executive board.
CWA Local 2204 is headquartered in Roanoke and covers roughly one-third of Virginia with over 850 members. Simpson’s first experience in a union shop was over 20 years ago, when he started working for a business that would go on to become telecommunications giant Verizon.
“It’s a family, really,” Simpson said of unions. “Everybody benefits on what comes out of that contract.”
He added that includes those who do not pay union dues.
One of the bills Simpson and others are lobbying for is House Bill 183, which would repeal the “right-to-work” policies.
On Tuesday, the bill passed a Labor and Commerce subcommittee along party lines, 5-3, with Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, opposed.
Another proposal, Senate Bill 426, introduced by Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Springfield, would not repeal “right-to-work” but would require all workers in a union shop to pay into union programs, though they would not be forced to join the union.
However, unions are already required to cover all workers in a union shop on matters such as personnel and other issues, regardless of whether they’re members, according to Department of Labor rules.
“We’re not in favor of the bill that [Saslaw] has proposed because our stance on it is we should repeal right-to-work and then we wouldn’t have to worry about the fair share piece,” Simpson said.
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce does not support the bill either, in what is a common ground for two groups that often have different policy ideas.
“It’s truly a difference from what it was last year,” Simpson said of the General Assembly. “We don’t have to play on the defensive, but we still understand we have to get out there and effectively lobby for the legislation.”
As this is the first year of the Democratic majority, he said many representatives are still feeling out what they want to accomplish on labor issues.
“It’s been 25 years, and we have an opportunity to put legislation in place which will have an impact on working families,” Simpson said.
However, Sens. Emmet Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, are less optimistic that the new labor legislation will be positive.
“I think it would not be a good move for our economy in Virginia,” Hanger said. “If you couple that with the minimum wage debate going on, it would create a somewhat different environment for Virginia employers.”
Hanger agreed with Simpson about seeing new battle lines being drawn around labor issues.
“What we’re finding, also I as a Republican representing the Valley, is that the leadership in the Democrat Party is finding that they’re having a more difficult time reaching consensus on these issues,” Hanger said. “New coalitions will probably come together and that will have a tendency to moderate in the meantime.”
Obenshain agreed with Hanger on maintaining Virginia’s “right-to-work” laws.
“It seems like this group of Democrats who have taken control of the General Assembly are bound and determined to change everything we’ve done right for the past 10 years,” Obenshain said.
It was concerns about the “right-to-work” status of the state that led Obenshain to push for a ballot initiative to enshrine the laws in the state constitution in 2016.
Ultimately, the measure failed 46% to 54%, out of 3.75 million votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
And Wade said November’s election was further evidence of voters calling for labor reforms.
He said ultimately what is good for workers is also good for businesses in Virginia.
“By empowering workers you are strengthening business in Virginia, you’re not damaging business,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.”
