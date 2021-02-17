Candidates running for a seat in the House of Delegates this November will be allowed to collect petition signatures digitally after seven Democrats won a lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Elections.
The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 2 in Richmond Circuit Court, which approved a consent decree agreement Thursday.
“It’s great,” candidate Jennifer Kitchen said Wednesday. “I’m excited we won and that it didn’t take long.”
Kitchen, a Democrat running for the 25th House of Delegates District, said in a press release that the ruling was a “massive victory,” adding that it will protect the public and provide access to the political process for all Virginians.
“[The lawsuit] only applies to this election cycle, but hopefully it will be implemented in future election cycles,” she said.
Kitchen joined the lawsuit with Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, Jennifer Adeli, Patrick Fritz, Karishma Mehta, Mark Downey and Rachel Levy.
Plaintiffs filed the lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Elections because they alleged that collecting signatures in person needlessly endangered public health and prevented many disabled and at-risk Virginians from participating in the political process, according to a press release.
To qualify as a candidate for the House of Delegates, a petition with 125 signatures from eligible voters must be obtained by March 25 to qualify for a primary. If a candidate is running as an independent, the deadline is June 8.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Kitchen, who is seeking to challenge Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, said the concern wasn’t getting the number of signatures needed, but how the signatures are acquired.
The lawsuit was filed in response to a settlement reached with Carter and Paul Goldman and state election officials to decrease the number of signatures candidates need for statewide offices and to allow signatures to be obtained digitally.
“The ability to collect petition signatures electronically only extended to them,” Kitchen said in a previous interview. “So, legally, this was the only avenue we had to be able to collect ballot signatures electronically.”
Since winning the lawsuit, Kitchen said the Fairfax County Democratic Committee created an online form that allows registered voters to provide their information easier when signing a campaign petition.
Through the website vadempetitions.org, a voter can fill out the electronic petition for statewide candidates and those running for the House of Delegates.
“It makes it easier to do,” Kitchen said.
Kitchen said she had hoped the lawsuit would extend to those running for constitutional offices, but it didn’t. Only those running for a statewide office or House of Delegates seat can gather signatures electronically.
Moving forward, Kitchen said she still plans to hold drive-thru petition events when safe to do so.
As of Wednesday, Kitchen was the only Democratic candidate running against Runion, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The 25th House District represents parts of Rockingham, Augusta and Albemarle counties.
Fritz, who is looking to challenge Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, is expected to seek the Democratic nomination against William Helsley. Wilt represents the 26th House District, which covers Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
There are no challengers for the 15th and 58th House districts, which also cover parts of Rockingham County.
